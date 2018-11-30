Come out and enjoy the 17th Street Market’s Grand Opening

RICHMOND, Va. - The 17th Street Market is one of the oldest public markets in America, and, after undergoing a major renovation, it will host its Grand Opening November 30th at 5pm. From vendors to an ice skating rink, there are a number of activities and events for your family to enjoy!

Our Jessica Noll was LIVE at the market, speaking to several people involved in the market, including long-time vendor, Lucille Allen, and restaurant owners, Paul Keevil and Genet Semere. We also got a sneak peak at the new ice skating rink at the market from John Sydnor, with the Enrichmond Foundation, and Rasheeda Creighton, the Executive Director of the 1717 Innovation Center, sponsored by Capital One.

RVA on Ice will be open seven days a week through January 21st at the market, located at 100 N. 17th Street in Richmond. For more information, you can visit www.enrichmond.org or Facebook.com/RVAOnIce.

Again, the 17th Street Farmers Market Grand Opening kicks off Friday, November 30 at 5 p.m.

Then, the Holiday Farm and Craft Market will be held Thursday, December 6th and Thursday, December 13th from 4:00pm-7:00pm. For more information, you can visit www.enrichmond.org.

