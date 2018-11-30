City rallies against litter and illegal dumping with new signs

RICHMOND, Va. – New signage designed to reduce littering and illegal dumping are going up across the City of Richmond.

The signage is being dispersed across more than 30 locations in each Council District that have been identified as “hot spots” or areas prone to illegal dumping and littering.

Visibility, pedestrian, and vehicle traffic volume were also criteria considered for the locations.

The goal of the new project is to promote cleanliness in city neighborhoods and enhance life for residents and visitors.

Littering and illegal dumping are both misdemeanors, punishable by a possible 12-month jail sentence, fines up to $2,500 or mandatory community service.