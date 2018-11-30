Chesterfield Police search for woman involved in multi-state crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va., -- Chesterfield Police are investigating a check cashing scheme that spans across multiple states involving victims throughout Central Virginia.

"On Nov. 4, 2018, at Rockwood Park, an unknown suspect or suspects shattered a vehicle window and took a purse from inside. The following day, a suspect fraudulently cashed a check that was in the stolen purse," according to a police spokesperson. "The investigation indicates that these suspects steal purses, and similar bags, that are left visible in vehicles, exchange the victims’ checks among them and then fraudulently cash those checks."

Sgt. C. B. Cutshaw said the crime is similar to "The Felony Lane Gang" that originated out of Florida.

A group of four to five men commit the larcenies, but recruit young women to cash the checks using stolen ID's. The women would then receive a portion of the cash for completing the crime.

Cutshaw said the criminals often drive stolen or rental cars.

In the Rockwood Park case, checks from the stolen purse were cashed at a bank in Yorktown using a stolen ID from Henrico County, according to police.

That suspect is described as a white female with an olive complexion who appeared to be in her mid-to-late 20's. She was wearing glasses and what appeared to be nurse scrubs with a white, long-sleeved shirt underneath

As always, police encourage residents to lock their cars and remove valuables from their vehicles or place valuables out of sight.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

