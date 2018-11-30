Video shows ‘brazen thieves’ fill bags full of stolen clothes from Victoria’s Secret

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two women who were captured on surveillance video filling four bags full of stolen merchandise at the Victoria’s Secret store in Stoney Point Fashion Park.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 12, according to police.

The women are accused of entering the store and pulling out orange-colored Nike bags from their clothing and “brazenly” filling them with stolen items from racks and shelves, before walking out of the store.

Detectives ask anyone who can identify the women to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.