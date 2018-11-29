× Why residents near Fort Lee can expect to hear increased explosions at night

FORT LEE, Va. – Petersburg residents near Fort Lee can expect to hear increased explosions and gunfire at night time, according to U.S. Army officials.

This is because training units at Fort Lee have been authorized to use pyrotechnics in field exercises until 11 p.m., beginning December 3. The training, which takes place up to three times per week with pyrotechnics, was previously limited to daylight hours.

Officials warn that Petersburg residents living off Hickory Hill Road, near the post’s Mahone Avenue Gate, can expect increased noise due to these activities.

“The new authorization supports Army directives to increase the rigor and realism of Soldier training in preparation for challenging assignments around the globe,” officials wrote. “During these field exercises, which include simulated small-arms fire and explosions, Soldiers will engage simulated targets in different scenarios designed to increase team cohesion and ensure skill proficiency.”

“Fort Lee and its training commands appreciate the patience and understanding of our neighbors as we train new Soldiers to defend our country,” officials added.

Any questions or complaints about noise may be directed to the Fort Lee Public Affairs Office at (804) 734-7451 or by submitting a form online.