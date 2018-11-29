× Chesterfield boasts country’s #1 middle school history teacher

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The nation’s #1 social studies teacher teaches students in Chesterfield County.

Robious Middle School civics and economics teacher Tracey Zaval was recently named the 2018 Outstanding Middle School Level Social Studies Teacher of the Year at the National Council’s annual conference in Chicago.

“As we noted last year when she won the state award, Ms. Zaval is emblematic of the outstanding teachers we have working for us in Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield School Board member Dr. Javaid Siddiqi said. “To have the top teacher in the country is amazing and a true testament to the high quality work and engaging teaching style found in Ms. Zaval’s classroom.”

She was specifically recognized for her ability to “promote problem-solving and encourage civic action in the classroom.”

“Tracey is a model teacher,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “The engaging classroom lessons, projects and discussions provide authentic learning experiences about good citizenship and prepare our students to make a difference in our community.”

Zaval won the 2017 Virginia Council for the Social Studies (VCSS) Teacher of the Year while teaching at Midlothian Middle, making her eligible for national recognition, a Chesterfield Schools spokesperson said.