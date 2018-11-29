Some Saturday showers: Christmas Parade forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The next few days will be unsettled with different disturbances bringing the chance of showers to the area.

On Friday, some passing showers will be around, especially in the morning. It won't be as chilly with highs getting into the 50s.

A batch of showers may track across the area on Saturday morning. These would not be heavy, and they would not last very long. The chance of rain isn't very high, but enough to keep a 30% chance of showers around for the Christmas Parade. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The chance of rain will be higher late in the afternoon into Saturday night. Showers will be possible through late Sunday morning.

A warm front will pass on Sunday, and with some afternoon sunshine, highs could break 70°. If we see enough sunshine, Richmond could get close to the record of 73°.

Colder weather will return next week with highs in the 40s.

