RICHMOND, Va - Virginia Repertory Theater's production of Sister Act is running now and star Felicia Curry and Musical Director Anthony Smith stopped by the studio to talk about the show. They also performed the title song "Sister Act."

Virginia Repertory's Production of Sister Act runs now through January 6th at the November Theater/Arenstein Stage. For more information and tickets go to https://www.va-rep.org/_sister-act-november-theatre-richmond.html