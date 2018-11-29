Rob surprises pre-school teachers with pastries and coffee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's the season of giving in Richmond as the CBS 6 Month of Giving is upon us. Rob Cardwell surprised 20 teachers and assistants at Ironbridge Community Christian School in Chester with Panera bagels, pastries, and coffee.

“As some of you know I do weekly segments called building better minds where we highlight positives in education,” said Cardwell. “For my CBS 6 Month of Giving, I decided to reward some very hard-working teachers at Ironbridge Community Christian School.”

“Who likes bagels? Who likes coffee? Well come on, come get some!”

Cardwell said he was inspired to reward the teachers after talking to some parents who were overjoyed with the work they have been doing with their children.

“We talk a lot about the accomplishments of older students and their teachers, but I have a special place in my heart for pre-school teachers who plant the seeds of learning, compassion, and empathy in young children,” said Cardwell. “They definitely don’t do it for the money, they do it because they love kids. That’s why I chose them.”

