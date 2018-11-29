Police: Suspects stole cigarettes, lottery tickets during Richmond store burglaries

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two male suspects who stole cigarettes and lottery tickets during Richmond convenience store burglaries last week.

The first burglary occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, November 20, according to police.

The two suspects are accused of breaking the glass door of a convenience store in the 2700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard.

Police said the men stole cigarettes, lottery tickets, and other items.

The men are accused of stealing the same items during a second burglary the next morning at a convenience store in the 4000 block of West Broad Street.

The suspects are also accused of breaking the glass door during the incident at approximately 3:29 a.m.

Detectives ask anyone who can identify the suspects to call Second Precinct Detective Sergeant B. Travers at (804) 646-8162 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.