Police seek to identify craft store shoplifting suspects

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover Police are seeking to identify two women connected to two shoplifting incidents in Hanover throughout September and October.

On September 25, surveillance cameras at the Hobby Lobby on the 7300 block of Bell Creek Road recorded two white females walking around the store for approximately 25 minutes, concealing several items, and leaving the store without paying. The stolen items were valued at over $900.00.

On October 9, 2018, the suspects again stole several items valued at over $300.00.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or who can identify the suspects, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.