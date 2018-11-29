ODU threat delays university’s opening

NORFOLK — An anonymous threat has delayed the opening Old Dominion University Thursday, a university spokesperson posted on Facebook:

“In an abundance of caution, the Norfolk campus will have a delayed opening until 10 a.m. today. During this time, all classes and activities are cancelled. Offices and buildings—including libraries, dining facilities, Webb Center and the Student Recreation Center—will remain closed,” the post read. “Student residents are instructed to stay in their secured residence halls and staff are asked not to report to campus until further notice.

University officials will provide an update at 9:30 a.m. and provide further instructions.”

Anyone with information about the threat was asked to call ODU Police at 757-683-4000.