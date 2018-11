× Mandatory evacuation, state of emergency issued in town of Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A state of emergency and mandatory evacuation have been issued for the town of Louisa due to high gas readings.

Addresses within a half mile radius of the Glen Mayre Shopping Center at 406 E. Main St. in Louisa. are affected by the evacuation.

The evacuation affects roughly 1300 addresses and temporary shelter is available at Moss-Nuckols Elementary.