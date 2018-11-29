× Louisa County issues ‘Do Not Use’ order for water

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The Louisa County Water Authority and the Town of Louisa are issuing a ”Do Not Use’ order for Water within and in the vicinity of the town of Louisa.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s office, the presence of a gas identified in the water system may be a health hazard.

Emergency personnel and experts are working to identify the gas and the source of its release.

The tested gas levels do not constitute an explosive risk.

The ‘Do Not Use’ order will be in effect until further notice.