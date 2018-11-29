✨How you can help Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden earn best holiday lights display

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is nominated once again as one of the best holiday garden lights displays in the nation.

GardenFes , which features one million twinkling lights, handcrafted botanical decorations, model trains, nightly family activities and more, is in the running for USA Today’s Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.

This year’s theme of Bringing Art to Light features famous works of art that come alive in the garden and re-interprets works of art in a spectrum of sparkling color, inviting guests to discover how sculpture, dance, music and paintings are informed by the natural world.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Lewis Ginter’s display was in fourth place. Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk/Dominion Energy Garden of Lights was in first place at last check.

Voting continues through Monday, Dec. 10 at noon. Click here to vote, (You can vote once per day.)

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights runs through Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 from 5 – 10 p.m. (The garden is closed on Dec. 24 and 25).

Tickets cost $13 adults, $11 seniors (age 55+), $8 children (ages 3 – 12), Free for children under age 3, $7: Garden members, $5: Child on Garden Membership (ages 3 – 18).

