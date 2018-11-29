× How you can vote Christmas Town as top holiday theme park

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg is in the running as the best holiday theme park in the county, but they need your help to claim the title.

Travel experts have nominated Christmas Town as one of 20 nominees for the best Theme Park Holiday Event. The nomination is a part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Christmas Town is currently ranked sixth out of the 20 theme parks, but the ranking is fluid.

Complete with more than 10 million festive lights, Christmas Town is considered one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America. Busch Gardens is celebrating the 10th year of Christmas Town this year.

You can vote for your favorite Theme Park Holiday Event once per day until Monday, December 10 at noon.

The 10 winning theme parks will be announced on Friday, December 21.