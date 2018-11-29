DIY Holiday Wreaths to “Deck The Halls”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Carolyn Peart joined is in the backyard garden to "Deck the Halls." She showed us how she makes beautiful holiday wreaths out of greenery and adornments. Carolyn is part of the "Deck the Halls" event benefitting Hanover Safe Place that has supported entities benefitting woman and children in crisis for the last ten years!

Come on out and “Deck The Halls” Sunday, December 2nd from 11:30am – 4:30pm at Pine Grove Farm in Ashland. You can find out more information at http://deckthehallsva.org/.