Celebrate the Holiday Season with the Richmond Symphony

RICHMOND, Va.– Celebrate the Sounds of the Season with Richmond Symphony Pops Concert: Let It Snow! Featuring Desirée Roots Richmond Symphony Pops: Let It Snow!

December 1 at 8pm and December 2 at 3pm in the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. This classic holiday program features guest vocalist and local legend Desirée Roots, as well as the impeccable Richmond Symphony Chorus. Conducted by Erin Freeman, the Richmond Symphony will lead audience members through a memorable evening of holiday classics, including a sing-along, sure to delight and inspire! Soulful and smooth Jazz, R&B and Gospel songstress Desirée Roots stuns audiences with her commanding vocals. Classically trained, Roots is known for her elegant and sophisticated stage presence. She has been the opening act for several internationally acclaimed jazz music greats and entertainers throughout her career including B. B. King, Kenny Garrett, Bobby Watson, Art Porter, Gerald Albright, Walter Beasley, Les McCann, Shirley Horne and Leslie Uggams.

December 8, 7:30pm – The Richmond Symphony and Richmond Symphony Chorus proudly present Handel’s Messiah, a classical fixture of the holiday season. Conducted by Chia-Hsuan Lin, the concert will take place at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and more information visit https://www.richmondsymphony.com/ or call 804-788-1212.

June 27, 2019 – Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and AEG Presents announce “Weird Al” Yankovic and his 2019 Strings Attached tour, a high-energy, rock and comedy show featuring costumes, props, a video wall, and for the first time, the Richmond Symphony, to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

