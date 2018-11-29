× Virginia Army Captain Andrew Ross killed in Afghanistan

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia native Captain Andrew P. Ross was killed November 27 in an explosion in Afghanistan, the U.S. Army confirmed.

Ross, a 29-year-old Lexington, Virginia native, was one of three US service members killed when an improvised explosive device detonated near their tank.

Ross and blast victim Sgt. 1st Class Eric M. Emond, 39, of Boston, were assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“Andrew and Eric were invaluable members and leaders in 3rd Special Forces Group and the special operations community,” Col. Nathan Prussian, 3rd SFG (A) commander, said. “Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the families of these brave men.”

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack which also killed Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin.

Capt. Ross had been in the Army more than seven years and was on his second overseas tour of duty when he was killed.

Ross’ father — who lives in Richmond — indicated he was traveling Thursday to “bring Drew home tonight.”

This is a developing story. Condolences to the family can be sent here.