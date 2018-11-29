× Missing 16-year-old Fredericksburg girl last seen early Tuesday morning

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Fredericksburg Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 27.

Ana Cristina Tirado was last seen leaving her home in the 100 block of Kings Mill Drive at 3:00 a.m.

Police say Ana left in a white hatchback vehicle and is believed to be in the Springfield area of Fairfax.

Ana is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at (540) 373-3122.