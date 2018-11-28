Wedgewood Wonderland wins first week of the Let it Glow contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The first winners of the Let it Glow contest is the Yauger family in Mechanicsville. The family's Christmas light display is located at 6387 Wedgewood Road.

William and Trish Yauger’s Wedgewood Wonderland features more than 65,000 Christmas lights, complete with decorations, and a life-sized sleigh.

"The sled is my favorite, then our college them that we have going on," said Trish.

The college theme features a light display honoring VCU and Virginia Tech.

William Yauger explained that he got a big surprise when he found out he won the Let it Glow contest.

"I got the phone call that you would be coming out today. At first, I thought it would be Nikki-Dee Ray for my birthday, but she said 'no you got to settle for Tom Patton.' I said that will be ok," William said with a laugh.

