Virginia Beach man sentenced to 55 years in prison for dance floor murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tobias Loftin was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder at Club Embassy in Virginia Beach.

Loftin was charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The jury recommended he serve 55 years in prison and pay a fine of $45,000, WTKR reports.

Circuit Court Judge James C. Lewis, who presided over the trial, formally imposed that 55-year sentence, a fine of $45,000 and an additional three years on each charge that was suspended conditioned upon three years of post-release supervision.

The Commonwealth’s evidence proved that in the early morning hours of August 27, 2016, Loftin and the victim, Demetrius Darnell McCloud, were on the dance floor at Club Embassy on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

After exchanging brief words with each other, the victim turned around and Loftin shot him in the head from behind. McCloud died at the scene.

Within 12 hours of the crime, anonymous callers began offering the street name of “Boss Hog” as the potential suspect. Detectives were able to determine that “Boss Hog” was Tobias Loftin due to previous cases concerning him.

They were able to access security camera footage from Club Embassy. Loftin was captured on video committing the homicide and fleeing from the scene through a rear doorway.

During the trial, two witnesses who were present at the scene identified Loftin as the shooter.

Loftin has prior convictions for attempted robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm.