Vegan Friendly Ceviche 3 Ways

RICHMOND, Va - Friend of the show Gabrielle Tenney joined us to demonstrate a tasty recipe for vegan ceviche 3 ways! She showed us how to infuse flavor with fresh vegetables to get a delicious dish. You can find more recipes from Gabrielle at https://www.savvyandwell.com
Citrus Mojo Ceviche 3 Ways
Vegan Oyster Mushroom Ceviche
3 Cups Oyster Mushrooms, stem cut and hand torn into bite size pieces
1/4 Onion, finely chopped
1 Lime, juiced
1 Orange, juiced
1 Cucumber, peeled and chopped small
1 Avocado, chopped small
3 tbsp Cilantro, chopped
1 Jalapeño Chile, chopped (seeds and ribs removed if you don't want it spicy)
2 tsps Mojo Cítrico Seasoning
1 tsp Everything (mil usos) Seasoning
Instructions:
- Sauté the chopped onion in a tablespoon of olive oil for 1 minute before adding the oyster mushrooms and the Mojo Cítrico Seasoning. Sauté in the pan over medium heat until cooked through. Remove from heat and place in a bowl and refrigerate until cool.
- In a separate bowl, mix the lime juice, orange juice, chopped cucumber, avocado, cilantro and chile pepper. Add the mushrooms and everything seasoning. Mix and taste. Adjust seasoning with a touch more salt or seasonings. Serve with plantain chips, beet chips, yam chips, tortilla chips or lettuce cups.
Vegan Cauliflower Ceviche
1 head Cauliflower, stem removed and blended into couscous consistency
1 Lime
1 Orange
1 Cucumber
1 Avocado
3 tbsps Cilantro
1 Jalapeño Chile
2 Tbsps Onion, finely chopped
2 tsps Mojo Cítrico Seasoning
1 tsp Everything (mil usos) Seasoning
- In a bowl mix the lime juice, orange juice, chopped cucumber, avocado, cilantro and chile pepper. Add the cauliflower, Mojo Citrico and everything seasoning. Mix and taste. Adjust seasoning with a touch more salt or seasonings. Serve with plantain chips, beet chips, yam chips, tortilla chips or lettuce cups.
Citrus Mojo Fish Ceviche
Serves 4
500g Fish Fillet (Red Snapper, Seabass or other white fish), chopped into small chunks
1 Lime
1 Orange
1 Cucumber
1 Avocado
3 tbsps Cilantro
1 Jalapeño Chile
2 Tbsps Onion, finely chopped
2 tsps Mojo Cítrico Seasoning
1 tsp Everything (mil usos) Seasoning
- In a bowl mix the lime juice, orange juice, chopped cucumber, avocado, cilantro and chile pepper. Add the chopped fish, Mojo Citrico and Everything seasoning. Mix and taste. Adjust seasoning with a touch more salt or seasonings. Serve with plantain chips, beet chips, yam chips, tortilla chips or lettuce cups.