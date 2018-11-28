Vegan Friendly Ceviche 3 Ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Friend of the show Gabrielle Tenney joined us to demonstrate a tasty recipe for vegan ceviche 3 ways! She showed us how to infuse flavor with fresh vegetables to get a delicious dish. You can find more recipes from Gabrielle at https://www.savvyandwell.com

Citrus Mojo Ceviche 3 Ways

Vegan Oyster Mushroom Ceviche

3 Cups Oyster Mushrooms, stem cut and hand torn into bite size pieces

1/4 Onion, finely chopped

1 Lime, juiced

1 Orange, juiced

1 Cucumber, peeled and chopped small

1 Avocado, chopped small

3 tbsp Cilantro, chopped

1 Jalapeño Chile, chopped (seeds and ribs removed if you don't want it spicy)

2 tsps Mojo Cítrico Seasoning

1 tsp Everything (mil usos) Seasoning

Instructions:

Sauté the chopped onion in a tablespoon of olive oil for 1 minute before adding the oyster mushrooms and the Mojo Cítrico Seasoning. Sauté in the pan over medium heat until cooked through. Remove from heat and place in a bowl and refrigerate until cool. In a separate bowl, mix the lime juice, orange juice, chopped cucumber, avocado, cilantro and chile pepper. Add the mushrooms and everything seasoning. Mix and taste. Adjust seasoning with a touch more salt or seasonings. Serve with plantain chips, beet chips, yam chips, tortilla chips or lettuce cups.

Vegan Cauliflower Ceviche

1 head Cauliflower, stem removed and blended into couscous consistency

1 Lime

1 Orange

1 Cucumber

1 Avocado

3 tbsps Cilantro

1 Jalapeño Chile

2 Tbsps Onion, finely chopped

2 tsps Mojo Cítrico Seasoning

1 tsp Everything (mil usos) Seasoning

In a bowl mix the lime juice, orange juice, chopped cucumber, avocado, cilantro and chile pepper. Add the cauliflower, Mojo Citrico and everything seasoning. Mix and taste. Adjust seasoning with a touch more salt or seasonings. Serve with plantain chips, beet chips, yam chips, tortilla chips or lettuce cups.

Citrus Mojo Fish Ceviche

Serves 4

500g Fish Fillet (Red Snapper, Seabass or other white fish), chopped into small chunks

1 Lime

1 Orange

1 Cucumber

1 Avocado

3 tbsps Cilantro

1 Jalapeño Chile

2 Tbsps Onion, finely chopped

2 tsps Mojo Cítrico Seasoning

1 tsp Everything (mil usos) Seasoning