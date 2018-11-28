Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ty’Asia is a curious girl who likes to keep busy and show lots of affection. She enjoys reading, coloring, painting, and eating. She tends to draw and doodle, and says that in the future she would like to become a stylist and draw clothes.

Ty’Asia’s favorite subject in school is Math. She is very good at advocating for herself. When it comes to food, Ty’Asia prefers peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, corn dogs, and hot dogs. She enjoys spending time with animals and would like to have pets one day. When watching television Spongebob Square Pants is her preferred cartoon.

Ty’Asia wants to be part of a family and is optimistic about her future.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.