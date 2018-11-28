The Sounds of Christmas with Jazz Flair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Senior Pastor Mike Bayly from Gayton Baptist Church talked about their annual involvement with the “Feed My Starving Children” campaign. Each year, the church presents a concert series. We enjoyed “What Child Is This?” and “Joy To The World,” two performances by “Jazz Nativity with David Esleck.”

You can see Jazz Nativity with David Esleck at Gayton Baptist Church located at 13501 North Gayton Rd. on these dates:

Friday, November 30th at 7pm

Saturday, December 1st at 4pm & 7pm

Sunday, December 2nd at 7pm

For tickets and more information go to: http://jazznativity.gaytonchurch.org/