Shannon Lilly pampers pets at Richmond Animal League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's the season of giving in Richmond and the CBS 6 Month of Giving is upon us. Shannon Lilly recently surprised Richmond Animal League with a donation of dog and cat food.

"What better way to spend Giving Tuesday than surprising the Richmond Animal League and all their adorable furry friends with a little gift?" she said.

The Richmond Animal League (RAL) works with Richmond Animal Control to reduce Richmond's the homeless pet population by finding families for abandoned animals.

"RAL provides temporary housing, medical treatment, sterilization, and quality care to more than 2,000 companion animals each year until they are adopted into permanent and loving homes," the organization wrote on its website.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.