Security video shows tornado rip through Henrico, damage West End church

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Security video shows the terrifying moments an EF-1 tornado ripped through Henrico’s West End in September and damaged the West End Assembly of God church.

The church posted the dramatic video on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

The tornado was one of 10 confirmed tornadoes in the Richmond area on September 17, 2018.

The church suffered damage to a back fence, the gymnasium and their second floor, which displaced one of their main services and many other weekly activities.

“Luckily, God moves and works in and through crazy circumstances! His presence has been very evident over the past few months, and we are so grateful!” read the Facebook post.

The path length of the tornado was approximately 3.8 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists attribute the historic tornado outbreak to remnants of Hurricane Florence moving through the Commonwealth. The NWS said as remnants of Florence tracked north it created near-ideal conditions for low-topped supercells to produce tornadoes in the Richmond metro area.