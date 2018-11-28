Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Consumers, beware: The Secret Service says scammers are taking advantage of the Postal Service's Informed Delivery Program.

By using stolen data to sign up and get access to daily e-mails that go out to people expecting deliveries, the scammers then wait for the postal worker and steal the mail.

Online shopper Chris Torraca says it happened to him.

"Someone was receiving images and was monitoring I guess the neighborhood, and when they saw that the credit card came in the mail, they then proceeded to follow the postal delivery person," Toracca said.

The Postal Service says their inspectors are investigating and stresses that the actual informed delivery database has never been hacked.

The best way to protect yourself is to sign up for the service with your own e-mail address - before someone else signs up as you.