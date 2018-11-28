× RVA On Ice Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va.– The RVA On Ice, ice skating rink will officially open on Friday, November 30th in Shockoe Bottom through February 14th. The Market’s Grand Opening event and take to the ice under 22 illuminated oak trees starting at 5pm.

Regular Hours – Open 7 days a week, for Holiday Hours visit https://enrichmond.org/17th-street-market/rva-on-ice/

Monday: 3pm-7pm

Tuesday: 3pm-9pm

Wednesday: 3pm-9pm

Thursday: 3pm-9pm

Friday: 3pm-11pm

Saturday: 11am-11pm

Sunday: 11am-7pm

Pricing: Adult Admission: $10, Child Admission: $9, Skate Rental: $5, Skate Aids: $10/hour, Group Rate (Groups of 10+): $12/Person *includes the skate rental

Time on the ice is unlimited. RVA On Ice is presented by Capital One.

Other Ice skating Rinks:

The Rink at west Broad Village through January 27, 2019

The ice rink is located in Short Pump at West Broad Village. We are open every day throughout the winter for public skating.

Worried about not owning ice skates? We have you covered, we have 100’s of pairs of rental skates for your enjoyment. The Rink at West Broad Village provides a stunning backdrop for a great winter tradition. Our guests and visitors can glide around the rink and enjoy great food and shopping at the restaurants and shops and nearby.

Public Skating Hours & Pricing:

Adult: $10.00

Children (10 and under): $9.00

Skate Rental: $5.00

Skate Aid: $5.00/hour

For more information and rink hours visit http://www.westbroadvillageicerink.com/

Stony Point On Ice , 9200 Stony Point Parkway, Richmond,

Stony Point On Ice is located in Triangle Park between Saks Fifth Avenue and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The rink is a seasonal offering that is opened through the first of January. Throughout the season, enjoy 300 public skating sessions, fun events like Skate with a Super Hero and Disco Night. Skate guards will be on site for all public skating sessions to lend a helping hand.

Regular admission is $7 for skating, $7 for skate rental. All prices include tax. Skate Rental: Children’s (starting at size 10 and up) and adult sizes are available. For more information and Rink Hours call 804-560-7467 or visit https://www.shopstonypoint.com/event/Stony-Point-On-Ice/2145505060/

Richmond IceZone/Skate Nation Indoor Ice skating Rink in Chesterfield

http://richmondskating.com/riz/

Richmond Ice Zone houses a regulation NHL rink and has programs for skaters of all levels. Open year-round and are located in Midlothian, south of the City of Richmond in Chesterfield County. For ice skating north of the James River, stop by the sister-rink SkateNation Plus, located in Downtown Short Pump. Hockey & figure skating for the whole family plus lessons, laser tag & a wide range of arcade games at 4350 Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen. For winter hours and more information call (804) 364-1477 or visit http://richmondskating.com/home/