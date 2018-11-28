Richmond Sheriff’s Office projected to spend more than $3 million over budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new report reveals that the Richmond Sheriff's Office is on pace to go more than $3 million over budget this fiscal year.

The Sheriff's Office's current budget provides $37.6 million dollars for operations but is expected to spend $40.8 million this year.

Representatives from the office say that the anticipated shortfall is due to the need to have an "appropriate level of staffing" at the Richmond City Justice Center, a direct supervision facility which calls for posts to be supervised at all times as mandated by the Department of Corrections.

According to the office, the need for constant staffing has caused a large increase in projected overtime costs to ensure safety and security standards at the facility.

Mayor Levar Stoney's office released a statement saying, "the administration will work with council members and the Richmond Sheriff`s Office to address its ongoing needs and the staffing vacancies that have contributed to this operating deficit"

Mayor Stoney also plans to ask the city council to amend the budget that took effect back on July 1 to fill the gap through the end of June next year.