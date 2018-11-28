Police seek motive of driver who shot up home with infant inside: ‘They are definitely after someone with a gun that size’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As fate would have it, a six-month-old boy was not in his crib when a driver early Wednesday morning sprayed his Henrico home with bullets.

"I heard rapid gunfire," said a neighbor. "They are definitely after someone you know, with a gun that size. It wasn't a small revolver."

Bullets ripped through the vinyl siding of the Catchpenny Road home, with one lodging in the six-month-old boy’s crib.

Fortunately, Crime Insider sources say the infant was sleeping in a different room with his grandmother.

On a street where most of the residents have lived for decades, police went door to door seeking information.

Neighbors say they hope Wednesday’s gunfire doesn’t reflect a new norm.

"I’m hoping to get more of what I call police visitation. Not that they don't do it, but I'd like to see more after this."

Now, detectives are trying to sort out if the incident was random or if the house was targeted

According to Crime Insider sources, a man who visits the home has ties to a local home-grown gang.