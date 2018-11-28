× Petersburg Police search for pick up truck after suspicious death

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police are searching for a 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up truck with license plate number “3110HM” in connection to a suspicious death.

On Wednesday at approximately 4:00 P.M., police responded to the 1000 Block of Elliott Avenue for a report of a “suspicious death.”

If you believe you may have seen anything suspicious in the area over the past 24 hours or may know the whereabouts of the above-listed vehicle, please contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.