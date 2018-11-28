× Man sentenced for bringing crack cocaine into police headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. — A Henrico man will spend 21 months behind bars for possessing 30 baggies of crack cocaine hidden in his underwear in the Richmond Police Department headquarters.

Zyejuan Redd, 21, was arrested in September of 2017 in the Mosby Court area on an outstanding warrant, according to court documents. After being transported to the RPD headquarters, Redd was taken to a video-monitored interview room and left alone.

Minutes later, officers watching the video monitor observed Redd reaching into his pants in what appeared to be an attempt to remove an item. After searching Redd, police discovered 30 individually wrapped baggies of crack cocaine and a baggie of heroin.

In 2016, Redd was arrested in connection to an aggravated assault shooting and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.