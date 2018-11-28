Parents killed on Route 1: ‘Now together in paradise’

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the driver and passenger killed in a Route 1 crash as George Morris, 38, and Kelly Fay Morris, 36, both Spotsylvania, Virginia.

“[George Morris was driving] southbound in the far right lane on Route 1 [in Caroline County], when he veered across two lanes of travel, striking a 2015 Ford F550 VDOT work truck head on as it was traveling northbound in the far right lane,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said citing the preliminary investigation into Tuesday’s crash.

Neither George nor Kelly was wearing a seat belt. No one in the VDOT truck was seriously hurt.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

George and Kelly were middle school sweethearts who had been married for 13 years, according to email from their daughter.

“They both deserved the world and more. Now they’re both together in paradise,” the email read. “They loved me, my brother, and their family with all of their hearts and more. We all will be forever missing them.”

The crash was reported at about 1:43 p.m. on Route 1 near Cedon Road.

