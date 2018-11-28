Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Fan Holiday House Tour is a Richmond tradition that takes you inside some of the most desirable homes in Richmond’s most historic neighborhoods. Nicole Rappaport from the Fan District Association joined us to give us some background on the Fan neighborhood, as well as give us a sneak peek of some of the homes that will be featured on the tour.

The 56th Annual FDA Holiday House Tour will be held on Saturday, December 8th and Sunday, December 9th from Noon to 5:00pm both days. For ticket and parking information, you can visitwww.FanTourRichmond.com or www.fandistrict.org.

Richmond Magazine’s R Home is on news stands now or you can subscribe online at www.richmondmagazine.com/home. You can also find them at Facebook.com/rhomemagazine and on Instagram at @rhomemag.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}