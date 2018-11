Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Evidential Medium J. Marie sat down to talk about Mediumship and Psychism. She explained what that is and how she practices.

You can meet J. Marie at the Women's Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, February 2nd at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For More Information visithttp://www.spiritsareallaroundus.com/; www.rvahealthexpo.com