How collecting coats leads to Building Better Minds in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - Puritan Cleaners is involved in the Coats for Kids program right now and they're getting some help from the Matoaca Middle School National Junior Honor Society.

Volunteering and helping others can keep kids mentally stimulated, reduce stress, and provide a sense of purpose, according to the Department of Education.

"We talk a lot about the real world and how things that they do here translate to the real world," English teacher Stephanie Aliberti said. "I think it's a good experience for them because they can see when they are doing a project and they are working on things in the classroom, it has something to do with real life."

Collecting coats helps teach these students about giving and helping others. It can also give them a feeling of empowerment in an uncertain world.

"The NJHS at Matoaca Middle organized this coat drive," NJHS sponsor Rachel West said. "One of the pillars of the NJHS is service to others. And we also know that at CCPS, we're trying to incorporate more service learning opportunities for students."

Teachers also say volunteering is giving students the opportunity to practice and develop social skills that can help them in high school, college and in the business world.

Building up a stockpile of coats is helping Build Better Minds.

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs every Wednesday at 6 a.m.