Shots fired into Henrico home; 38 shell casings found

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway into who fired gunshots into a Henrico County home.

The shooting, along the 2700 block of Catchpenny Road, was reported at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

No suspect description was made available in the hours after the shooting.

Police on scene said investigators found at least 38 shell casings outside the home.

Catchpenny Road is off Creighton Road in eastern Henrico.

