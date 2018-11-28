× 16-year-old arrested in fatal Ashland shooting on Halloween night

ASHLAND, Va. – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Halloween night in Ashland.

Airick Tillman, of Fredericksburg, has been charged in the murder of Deshawn Burgos at the Henry Clay Apartments on Randolph Street.

Tillman was taken into custody in Chesterfield County. He has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and distribution of marijuana.

The 16-year-old is being held in juvenile detention.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Hanover County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their assistance in this investigation,” said an Ashland Police spokesperson. “Ashland PD also asks our community to continue to keep Mr. Burgos’ family in your thoughts and prayers.”