No injuries reported after fire breaks out in apartment convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. — No injuries were reported after a fire at The Market in Southwood Apartment Complex, according to Richmond Fire and EMS.

Richmond Fire arrived on scene at the 100 Block of Southwood Pkwy shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Fire and smoke were visible from the convenience store, which was closed at the time.

As of 8:20 p.m., the station tweeted that the fire was marked under control and that there were no injuries or fatalities.