RICHMOND, Va - Catherine Franssen, Ph.D. sat down to explain the neuroscience behind holiday shopping. She talked about why we spend so much and gave some tips to avoid spending too much this season.
The Neuroscience Behind Holiday Spending
-
Is pumpkin spice addictive?
-
“Falling Back” might impact your brain
-
Tips for traveling with pets
-
Handling your pets when guests come over
-
Breast Cancer: A Candid Roundtable Discussion
-
-
Traveling with your pet this holiday season
-
Healthier Holiday Dishes
-
Great gift ideas for the holiday season
-
Get ready for the holidays with 50 Floor
-
Black Friday Deals: People spent $4.15B online before Super Bowl of shopping started
-
-
Get your home ready for the holidays
-
Get your home ready for the holidays
-
What to expect from Black Friday