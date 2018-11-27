× Strangeways Brewing to open in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — Three is the magic number for Richmond-based Strangeways Brewing. The beer maker announced its chosen Richmond’s beer-centric Scott’s Addition neighborhood for its third brewery and tasting room.

The Scott’s Addition location, along the 3100 block of West Leigh Street, sits less than two miles from Strangeways’ original Dabney Road tasting room.

Owner Neil Burton said he chose Scott’s Addition to inject Strangeways Brewing into Richmond’s nationally-known craft brew neighborhood.

“We are excited to help play a part in Virginia’s local tourism economy, utilize as many local ingredients in beers and in snacks as we can, and employ more people,” Burton said.

Strangeways will maintain its Dabney Road and Fredericksburg locations.

Strangeways joins eight breweries, three cideries, two distilleries, and a meadery that already call Scott’s Addition home.