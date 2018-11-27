× In death, this child saved lives: ‘In my eyes, Seth is a hero’

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A child killed. His dad charged in the fatal crash. His mom in position to make a decision no parent would ever want to face.

Sunnie Krenicky decided to turn her family’s tragedy into an answer of other parents’ prayers.

Krenicky’s five-year-old son Seth was laid to rest Tuesday.

The kindergartner died days after his dad crashed the family’s car November 17 on Jolly Road.

“In my eyes, Seth is a hero,” Sunnie Krenicky said. “It’s not every day that a five-year old passes and I know children need saving, so I decided that it would be best to just donate, so Seth could save a life.”

Seth’s pancreas, intestines, kidneys and liver were all donated to children in need.

“I know of one child came off of dialysis and came off insulin shots,” Sunnie said.

Knowing her son’s death has saved lives has provided Sunnie a sliver a light, during her darkest days.

“That’s pretty much what’s kept me going,” she said. “This is very hard, this is the worst nightmare. But I know that other families are very thankful for Seth.”

Seth’s nine-year-old sister Mackenzie survived the crash and has since been released from the hospital.

Their father, 32-year-old Daniel Krenicky, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Prince George County Court. Investigators said he was under the influence when he drove his 2002 Pontiac off the road and hit a culvert pipe. Krenicky is due back in court in February 2019 on DWI and reckless driving charges.