Raymond surprises GRTC Pulse riders with gift cards for CBS 6’s Month of Giving

RICHMOND, Va. -- To celebrate the season of giving, Raymond Hawkes hopped on a GRTC Pulse Bus to spread some holiday cheer to Richmonders on the move.

Riding the GRTC Pulse bus on Tuesday night, Raymond approached riders armed with smiles and $40 gift cards.

From the front of the bus to the back, the gift cards were distributed to excited and surprised Pulse riders.

"This is wonderful, thank you 6!" one rider exclaimed.