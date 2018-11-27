× Couple sells personalized ornaments to raise money for first responders

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Personalized holiday ornaments can often be used to mark a special occasion, but a firefighter and his wife are creating small gifts in honor of Lieutenant Brad Clark.

Clark died in the line of duty on October 11. He was killed and two other firefighters suffered life-changing injuries after a tractor-trailer struck their fire truck while they worked an accident along I-295. It was revealed during Clark’s memorial service right before he died, the lieutenant shouted to alert his crew that imminent danger was heading their way.

That’s why the following bible verse has been important to remembering Clark’s courageous service and sacrifice: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13.”

It’s also at the center of Jake and Marcy Miffleton’s fundraiser to support first responders in need. They are making holiday ornaments, personalized with Clark’s name and phrases that are important to the Hanover firefighting brotherhood.

“There is nothing quite like the bond of the firefighter brotherhood. We knew it before, but this experience has shown us the great lengths so many will go to help a brother in a time of need. As their spouses, we are so grateful for their bond, and that we too are part of that family. They are here to support the community, and we are here to support them.”

Ornaments are available online for purchase at $10 each. All of the proceeds will go directly to The Hanover CREW Foundation, which provides aid in times of financial crisis, hardships and emergency situations to first responders and their families.

The Miffletons are taking orders until Friday, December 7th.