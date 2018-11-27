× Men charged with DUI after allegedly switching seats while driving drunk

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after deputies say the men switched seats while driving intoxicated.

Deputies say a witness observed a vehicle driving all over the road and then stop so the driver and passenger could switch seats.

The drivers of the vehicle have been identified as Leonires Perez Alvarez, 23, of Alexandria and William Escobar Barrios, 41, of Lothian, Maryland.

The witness reported the incident at approximately 7:29 p.m. on Monday, November 25. A deputy responded to the scene to find the vehicle still on the roadway.

“Deputy Houde located the vehicle in the area of Garrisonville Road and Furnace Road. He observed the vehicle repeatedly drift over the fog line and back into the lane of travel,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Garrisonville Road and Shelton Shop Road, the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.”

A strong odor of alcohol emanated from the vehicle, according to deputies.

A field sobriety test was conducted on Alvarez and Barrios. Both been were arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Alvarez was also charged with failure to maintain lane control and driving without a license.

Both men have been incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.