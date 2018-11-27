Making modern holiday wreaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Have you ever wanted to learn how to make your own holiday decorations? Well, with the help of Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds, you can! They will be holding several workshops, including one focused on creating modern holiday wreaths. Deanna King, the owner of the store, stopped by to share those details and give us a demonstration.

Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds will be hosting two upcoming workshops. The Modern Holiday Wreath Workshop will be held at Blue Bee Cider on Wednesday, December 12th at 6:00pm. Then, the Holiday Centerpiece Workshop will be held at Hardywood on Tuesday, December 18th at 6:00pm. Both workshops are $75 per person.

Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds is located at 423 Strawberry Street in Richmond. For more information on the store, as well as their upcoming workshops, you can give them a call at 804-213-0232 or visit them online atstrawberryfieldsflowersandfinds.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY STRABERRY FIELDS FLOWERS AND FINDS*}