Eagles fan Joseph hopes to find forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- Joseph is an energetic young man who loves to go for walks on trails and interacting with the horses.

Joseph, 11, loves to play sports such as basketball and works on punting a football a lot. His favorite football team is the Philadelphia Eagles. He likes to collect sea shells and play outdoors.

Joseph looks for certain staff to attain some kind of snack or candy when running around the facility. Joseph is very polite to adults and peers, and is very talkative with everyone he meets.

Joseph is in search of a family that will love him and that he will be able to communicate concerns to on a consistent basis.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.