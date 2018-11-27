Documents reveal stolen weapons, watches recovered from Salisbury break-in suspect’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A victim of one of the many recent break-ins in Chesterfield’s Salisbury neighborhood says that the slap on the wrist given to the teen suspect by the juvenile justice system in Chesterfield is "a slap in the face" to those who have been victimized by him.

And because of the brazenness of the break-ins, the victims feel fortunate no one has been seriously hurt.

Surveillance video shows a 14-year-old boy rummaging through people's cars and trucks while they were inside their homes less than 20 feet away.

In one instance, he appears to stop for a smoke break.

“If I would've had a weapon in my hand, something closer than it was, I don't know what would've happened," said Jeff Musser, who encountered the suspect in his home back on November 13th.

Crime Insider sources confirm the teen’s home in Salisbury was recently raided. Court documents reveal that detectives found knives , watches, sunglasses and even a victim's checkbook in the boy's bedroom.

CI sources also believe the boy has stolen numerous guns and may be linked to more than two dozen break-in cases.

"I can't imagine the freedom these kids have,” said Musser. “Their parents must not be aware of what their kids are doing."

A victim spoken to on Tuesday night says the community is on edge knowing that the only thing holding the boy close to home is an ankle monitor.

The victim believes the numerous felonies the boy was charged with on November 14th should've been enough to keep him in juvenile detention, but documents show he was released the next day.

The night he was seen on surveillance walking into Jeff Musser's house, he was bold enough to launch himself.

"I confronted him in the bathroom where he was trying to hide,” said Musser. “He wanted to leave and then he tried pushing me, but he's only 115 pounds soaking wet."