CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Dozens of angry parents in Chesterfield packed a meeting Tuesday night to tell school leaders they don't want overcrowded classrooms.

The County is weighing a plan to change where students in 11 different subdivisions go to school - which could mean overcrowding at schools like Watkins.

At the meeting, school board members told parents they understand their concerns- but insisted that new development in the county means changes must be made.